CQ girl draws us into her tantalising web

ALEXYA Yarrow was at a photo shoot at Springers Lagoon with her photographer dad when she spotted a spider in its web, backlit by the sun.

"Dad had an extra camera he let me use and I took the photo,” she said.

Alexya was one of six locals who took out prizes in the council's second Nature Photography competition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

She shared the Budding Young Photographer category prize with 13-year old Mae Robinson.

Alexya lives in Gracemere and Capella where she attends Capella School.

Her other hobbies include touch football, cubs and "lots and lots of dancing”.

Her father Clint Yarrow, who runs Clunk Images, won The Morning Bulletin's most recent cover photo competition.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced the winners of the second ever Nature Photography Competition this week, after receiving nearly 200 entries.

Stunning spider webs, spectacular sunsets and peckish Spoonbills feature on the images that took a top prize.

Council's environment spokesperson, Cr Drew Wickerson, said the quality of the entries was outstanding.

"We all know how beautiful the region we live in is, but the skill of those who entered really will make you see it in a whole new light.

"It was a real joy to explore our natural landscape through other people's perspective, and choosing the winners was certainly a challenge.

"There were three themes for people to express through photography as part of the competition, as well as a professional category and a category for our young, budding photographers. The junior category saw two winners awarded, each just nine and 13 years old.”

Until June 22, the shortlisted and winning entries will be on display at the Rockhampton Regional Library in Bolsover St as part of a display to celebrate World Environment Day.

They will also be on display at council's environmental sustainability display the Rockhampton Show next week.

Tian Long, winner of Celebrating our Natural Landscapes category, said our region has an "amazing landscape”.

"As an immigrant I am deeply falling in love with it,” he said.

"I like to capture any beautiful moments to share with my family and friends who encourage me so much.

"This is my first time participating in any photo competition and I am so elated by this award. Thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council for providing the opportunity.”

Jasmine Mick, winner of the professional category, was really excited to find out she had won the section.

"There are so many great photographers in our region so I truly feel honoured,” she said.

"There are so many beautiful places in Rocky if you take the time to look at them, and I'm so glad I get to showcase my little spot of the Fitzroy.”

Mae Robinson, who also won the Budding Young Photographer category, said the local region had marvellous landscapes. "The back of my house I have a perfect view of the sunset, so a majority of my photos are generally of the sky of the sunsets.

"My dad and I have been driving to different places around Rockhampton to get good views and photos, which has in return sharpened my photography skills.

"Winning a large competition such as this for me has had a large positive impact - it has made me feel confident about my abilities and very happy and proud of how far I've progressed since I first took up photography.”