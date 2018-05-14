CQ girl follows in the footsteps of her actor brother

SINGING, dancing and acting - The Russell siblings are one triple threat trio to watch out for.

Following in the footsteps of her older brothers, Alex and Dominic, Georgiana Russell has taken this years Rockhampton Eisteddfod by storm.

It is one recent section though that cemented this talented families place in Eisteddfod history.

Georgiana with the award both her brothers had won previously.

Taking out the light verse 14 and under 16 years section with a score of 90, Georgiana won the Dwyer Family trophy, an award that also has both her brothers names engraved on it.

Alex won the section in 2002, Dominic in 2007 and history repeated itself one more time for Georgiana in 2018.

Georgiana said it felt "really special” to share this award with her brothers.

"I love growing up knowing that I competed in the same events as my two older brothers did.” she said,

Alex Russell stars in the TV series S.W.A.T. Sony Pictures Television

"To have all our names on the trophy makes me so proud to be doing what I'm doing and following in their footsteps.

Dominic said it was "incredibly nostalgic” to look back and realise it has been a decade since he won the trophy.

"Nothing compared to the feeling I got when I saw how excited my sister was when she realised that she won the same trophy that Alex and I had,” he said.

"She looks up to us with pride and admiration and that's the best feeling any brother can have.”

Now based in Los Angeles, Alex agreed he felt the same sense of nostalgia Dominic did.

"Seeing my brothers name, my name and now my sister's name on the same Eisteddfod trophy among all these other names of performers who I grew up with and respected, gives me this wonderful sense of nostalgia,” he said.

"It makes me very proud to be connected to so much Rockhampton born talent, especially that of my very gifted siblings.”