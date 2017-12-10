CQ girl plans to follow in dad's diesel fitting footsteps

CQ girl Rebecca Wheeler plans to follow in her old man's footsteps.

The Blackwater girl wants to become a diesel fitter, just like her dad.

Rebecca is among 20 Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy ambassadors for 2017/2018, who are taking part in the program to help them consider and promote future careers in the industry to their peers.

Living in a town dependent on the resources sector, family members who are part of it and genuinely feeling comfortable with the industry are key drivers for students planning careers in and around the resources sector.

"My dad is a diesel fitter: and while he is quite supportive that I want to do the same job I think there is still a bit of thinking out there that this is not a job for women,” Rebecca said.

"I have spent my life growing up in Hay Point, Gladstone and Moranbah so I have always been surrounded by the recourses sector and people working in it.

"And like all the kids here when you live in a town that is dependent on the recourses sector you do become influenced and drawn to looking for opportunities yourself in that sector.”

Shrugging off stereotypes, nine of the 20 ambassadors are females.

While the students were equally split between considering trades or a university career, more girls than boys had their eyes on trades such as an electrician and diesel fitter over the boys.

All of the students believed living in a town with a strong resources-industry focus had a significant bearing on their ideal careers.

The 20 students represent 45 QMEA-affiliated schools from across Central Queensland and the coalfields and as far north as Mount Isa and south as Brisbane.

"There's quite a bit to the selection process including showcasing work we have done both at school and in our community,” Rebecca said.

"That includes everything from school leadership roles to helping to fundraise and support charities to being involved in extra curricular activities like science competitions.”

As part of the award the students spent three days in Brisbane engaging with the cutting edge of mining and resources innovation including a visit to Hastings Deering's Service Learning Centre of Excellence.

Hastings Deering Learning Delivery Supervisor Shane Whalley said touring facilities like Hastings Deering gave students a snapshot of the underpinning skills and knowledge of many of mining's support industries.

The QMEA is a partnership between the Queensland Resources Council, resources sector companies, the Queensland Government, and education and training providers.