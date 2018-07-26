Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caydence Fouracre, 11, is flying out of Rocky today .
Caydence Fouracre, 11, is flying out of Rocky today . Allan Reinikka ROK260718afouracr
News

CQ girl rides high to Worlds in Texas

Sean Fox
by
26th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Gracemere girl has proven you can achieve anything if you try.

After riding poddies and steers for about five years, Caydence Fouracre has become the only female to be representing Australia in the Youth Bull Riders World Finals.

Eleven-year-old Caydence spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday in the middle of preparing for her big trip to the United States where she will perform against 65 competitors from across the world.

She stopped by her classmates at Allenstown State School in Rockhampton to say goodbye before she ventures on an almost two-week adventure through to Abilene, Texas for the big event.

Her proud family, who have been behind her every step of the way, will be by her side as she battles it out in the world finals from August 1-4.

Riding is well and truly in her blood.

Her father, Rod Fouracre, is a former bull rider who had also competed on rodeo circuits in the region.

"She will be representing Australia riding miniature bulls - Caydence is a very determined little girl, competing in a male-dominated sport,” Mr Fouracre said.

Joining 11 Australian riders in the titles, Ms Fouracre said she had devoted a lot of hard work to achieve such a feat.

She won the 2017 Top Gun Series at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton at the end of the year and that qualified her for the finals.

This led to her invitation to showcase her skills in Texas.

When she is not riding high in the ring, young Caydence also enjoys playing football.

But it is her passion for bull riding which is her first love.

She first hopped on a poddy at an Australia Day event at the age of four.

And ever since her first ride, she has loved the adrenaline rush that comes with the sport - and it keeps her coming back for more.

bull riding rodeo texas tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    premium_icon Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    Community 'People are just hanging on by the skin of their teeth': Bruce and Lisa Alexander can only hope for the best as a predicted El Nino looms.

    UPDATE: 'Pioneer' Rocky builder dies in sudden bike incident

    UPDATE: 'Pioneer' Rocky builder dies in sudden bike incident

    News TED Price has been remembered as a hard-working, passionate man.

    Rocky businessman: Commission needs to look wider than banks

    premium_icon Rocky businessman: Commission needs to look wider than banks

    Feature Receivers in firing line as rally to extend bank commission grows

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    News ONE of the most challenging projects in shire's history is finished

    Local Partners