CQ girl shows her big heart by braving the shave

Jayda Kolbe is shaving her head for the World’s Greatest Shave. Picture: Jann Houley

A YOUNG Rocky girl with a big heart has made the brave decision to lose her beautiful curly hair for the World’s Greatest Shave.

Ten-year-old Frenchville State School student Jayda Kolbe will be shaving it all off this Friday to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jayda, whose brown curly hair clocks in at 35.5cm long, said she wanted her hair to be made into wigs for kids with cancer.

She said she was inspired by her friend Emily, who was also 10 when she shaved her head as part of the World’s Greatest Shave.

She said she was nervous to lose her hair but was going to brave it because it was for a good cause.

“I am very nervous, and also a bit scared, but my best friend and family will be there to support me,” she said.

“I don’t know if I will cry when they shave it off.

“Mum put one of those wig covers over my head the other day to show me what I would look like without hair and I didn’t think it looked that bad. I don’t think I will wear a beanie because I want to be proud of it.

“Hair grows back and it’s for a good cause.”

Thanks to the support of family and friends, Jayda has smashed her goal of $500, by raising $516.25 in just three days.

“Everyone has been telling me they are really proud, and I am very brave for shaving my head,” she said.

“One of the teachers at school told me their husband has blood cancer, which was sad to hear, but I am happy to be able to help.”

Jayda’s mum Jackie Kolbe said she was very proud of her daughter.

“I let her know the psychological issues that could potentially go with this decision,” she said.

“Her father was a bit hesitant because she could potentially have a bit of a meltdown when it happens, but she is very brave.”

Jayda said when she got older and left school, she would like to be a nurse or healer because she loves to help people and “make them feel better”.

She said she would love to see other kids follow in her footsteps and take part in the World’s Greatest Shave.

Jayda will be shaving her head for the World’s Greatest shave at 4pm this Friday at La Hair Salon boutique in Wandal.

To support Jayda, go to worldsgreatestshave.com.