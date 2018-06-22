CQ girl takes out barrel racing honours at ABHA Classic

McKayla Patterson competing in the senior youth section of the Capricorn Classic Barrel Races at Paradise Lagoon.

McKayla Patterson competing in the senior youth section of the Capricorn Classic Barrel Races at Paradise Lagoon. Chris Ison ROK170618cbarrel4

BARREL RACING: Amber Patteson will look to defend her national junior 1D title after taking out the hotly contested Maturity at the ABHA Cap Coast Circuit Classic at Paradise Lagoons.

The Ridgelands teenager clocked the fastest time of the two-day event, a 16.106 in the second round, to take home the prized Aligned Chiropractor Maturity trophy saddle.

It was a significant win for Patteson and her beloved mount (affectionately known as Max) who last year won the Futurity for horses aged four, five and six.

Spectators at Paradise Lagoons were treated to the biggest weekend of barrel racing ever held in Queensland, with the NBHA State Show run in conjunction with the Classic for the first time.

Ebony Labuschewski in the youth section. Chris Ison ROK170618cbarrel5

Hundreds of the country's best barrel racers set the arenas alight, with a record field of 160 starters in the open divisional.

ABHA Cap Coast president Suzy Patteson said it was a fantastic weekend, and organisers received countless messages of thanks and congratulations on the way the event was run.

"It was a huge event but everything ran smoothly,” she said.

"There was some fantastic racing, with fast horses and really tough competition across the board.

"The inaugural Riding for the Disabled barrel race on Sunday morning was a highlight of the weekend.

"We're aiming for a bigger and better three-day event next year.”

Kristy Murphy in the arena. Chris Ison ROK170618cqldbarrel3

Moree's Wendy Caban on Jay Lo Working won the Martin Saddlery Futurity and Roma's Teal Ayers and her horse Leroy won the 1D trophy saddle.

Jericho 10-year-old Riley O'Dell won the Sulpalms Motel trophy saddle in the peewee event, and Miram Vale's Emmy Carlson raced away with the Rockhampton Metal Recyclers trophy saddle for the Fastest Junior Run.

Mornish rider Scott Spreadborough took the honours in the men's calcutta barrel race on Saturday night which raised more than $600 for Rockhampton Riding for the Disabled.

Suzy was understandably proud of daughter Amber's impressive victory.

WINNING COMBINATION: Amber Patteson and Razzel Rok took out the Maturity for horses aged seven, eight and nine at the Australian Barrel Horse Association Cap Coast Circuit Classic at Paradise Lagoons. Purple Fairy Imagery

"The win is special for Amber because she did it on a horse she trained when she was 15,” Suzy said.

"When we got Razzel Rok it hadn't seen a drum in its life.

"She did five months of training with him and went out and won her first Futurity on him in 2015.”

Amber has been riding since she was 10 and Suzy said her affinity for horses emerged early on.

"Her horsemanship is amazing and she just has a natural talent with horses.

Wendy Caban and Jay Lo Working took out the Futurity. PURPLE FAIRY IMAGERY

"Her next goal is to go back to Tamworth and take out the 1D title again at the national finals in what will be her last year as a junior.”