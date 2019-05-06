CQ Gluten Free guide includes package-free passion

That Wholefood Place owner Kate Hollingsworth was looking for package free options in the region when she realised there was a market for such shopping.

A PASSION for wanting to provide the community with package free options led to one Rockhampton business also being a go-to for gluten-free groceries and meals.

"There wasn't much organic which wasn't that much more expensive,” she said.

"And the gluten-free options just went with this style of shopping.

"However, we couldn't compete with the cheap gluten-free flours, which is why we don't have much in stock.”

That Wholefood Place has been operating at the Berserker St location for the past two years, with a stint on the southside for 12 months prior and six months before that at the Arcade Carpark Markets.

Peggy's Kitchen, which is the cafe inside That Wholefood Place, offers gluten free and vegan options.

"I wanted to show people what they could do with our ingredients,” Mrs Hollingsworth said.

"With the cafe, it was so easy to be vegan and gluten free.”

She also ran an alternative cake-making class last Thursday which included gluten free baking.

Mrs Hollingsworth said the business will also be attending the next Luna Markets on May 17 as the dessert stall, along with being at the Festival of the Bazaar on June 29 at the Peace International Archery Club.

At the rear of the shop, you find cold goods including Barambah Organic Milk and other dairy products along with Dawson Valley Free Range meat and products.

Dawson Valley Free Range is winding up operations so Mrs Hollingsworth has new plans for that space.

"Our cafe is getting an overhaul,” Mrs Hollingsworth said.

"We won't have a set menu - just specials each week, plus made-to-order cakes.”

The change was sparked after a trip to Brisbane to see what other shops like That Wholefood Place were doing and what could be implemented in Rockhampton.

Mrs Hollingsworth said the biggest difference this year is Lady Laura's gluten free and vegan cakes, which are also refined sugar free.

Grocery shopping options

Richo's Quality Meats have gluten-free options

Aldi in Gladstone (and Rockhampton after November)

Cheesecake Shop has gluten-free options

Coles

Woolworths has extended their GF range to include baked goods. There were doughnuts and an apple pie in the special cake display cabinet along with GF lamingtons and other goodies across from the GF bread near the muffins at Gracemere site.

That Wholefood Place at 161 Berserker St, Rockhampton

Go-Vita on Fitzroy St

Rocky Health Foods

Rockhampton Health Options

Drakes IGA - hint is to look for the blue tags

Artizan Gluten Free Bakery has breads already made or packet mixes you take home and make yourself. People can also order these online to be sent in the mail

Gluten Free Dining:

Pulp Sandwich and Heath Bar in Stocklands

Tannum Beach Fish and Chip shop have gluten free chips cooked in a separate fryer. They also advertise gluten free gravy

Coffee Society

Riverston Tea Rooms

Artizan Gluten Free Bakery

Yogolicious Cafe

Seabreeze service station in Yeppoon has a large gluten free range

Cedar Park Fish and Chips offer gluten free menu, make their own GF batter, have a dedicated GF fryer and will soon be offering GF burgers.

Meglomania Bar and Bistro

Keppel Bay Sailing Club

Pumped Juice Bar in Yeppoon stocks goods from Artizan Gluten Free Bakery

Queen's Hotel Bistro (Gladstone) now has gluten-free fries (with a dedicated fryer). All the steak sauces are GF too.

Fishco in Rockhampton does gluten-free chips and gluten-free crumbed fish

Pho and Grill Restaurant at 2/235 Musgrave St, Berserker

Gelatissmo has some gluten free and dairy free options

Ocean Brew Eatery in Emu Park has gluten free and lactose free cake options

Lure Living has GF pancakes among other gluten free, lactose free and vegan options

Crazy Joker

Rocky Burger Shack for GF pizzas and pasta

Trufusion

Afishionados in Yeppoon

Saigon Saigon in East St

Thai Taste

Malaysia Hut

Hong Kong Chinese Seafood Restaurant on Denham St

Project Mex

Headricks Lane