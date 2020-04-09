CQ Golf Club hears members’ pleas

READY: North Rockhampton Golf Club is re-opening its doors once again amid a series of confusion relating to COVID-19 restrictions.

READY: North Rockhampton Golf Club is re-opening its doors once again amid a series of confusion relating to COVID-19 restrictions.

GOLF: Members of a Central Queensland Golf Club ­yesterday had the opportunity to once again play the sport they love reinstated.

North Rockhampton Golf Club had temporarily closed its course and facilites after a series of misinformation and technicalities surrounding social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.

But while a decision to close golf clubs nationwide was quickly overturned and ­overhauled hygienic measures promptly enforced, it was not enough to keep some ­struggling clubs in the region open.

Suffering under strict protocol and a lack of volunteers, the popular golf club had ultimately decided to shut its doors – until today.

As demand for the club’s doors to re-open ramped up so too did club president Kevin Young’s determination to deliver.

“The club committee and I decided to open the course for members only this Saturday, Sunday and next Wednesday,” he said.

“We’ve had so much pressure from members, they were missing the game and other clubs were open, so they were eager to know why ours wasn’t,” he said.

He said that while the days were only open to club members, the committee would consider putting on a local competition the following weekend should all go to plan.

“We’re going to survey how it goes over the next few weeks and then decide whether we will host the competition on the Saturday coming,” Mr Young said.

The club will adhere to strict regulations set out by the Federal Government including staggered tee-off times, the removal of rakes from bunkers, the prohibiting of liquor sales and consumption, and a zero tolerance for breach of social distancing rules.

It comes after Yeppoon Golf Club last month penalized five players with three-month bans after they took alcohol onto the course.

Mr Young said members of other clubs had already received heft fines of $1000 each, and their respective clubs $55,000 infringements or ordered to close.

He hopes people will act responsibly and do the right thing given the circumstances.

Queesland Police will patrol the area regularly and issue fines to those they deem in breach of the Federal Government restrictions.