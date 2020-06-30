CQ golf clubs getting back in full swing

TOP FORM: Richie Pershouse will be looking for another big performance when he tees off in the final of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants against Yeppoon on July 19. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

GOLF: Clubs across the region are getting back in full swing, according to Golf Central Queensland secretary Gurney Clamp.

He said it was fortunate that golf was one of the few sports that could still be played during COVID-19, albeit with some restrictions in place.

Clamp said some clubs had seen an increase in membership as a result, while others had taken the time to make improvements to their courses and clubhouses.

He said the competitive calendar was also starting to ramp back up.

“Over the past couple of weeks, a number of clubs have held their closed men’s, ladies and junior championships,” Clamp said.

“That will continue into July after which we will start to see clubs hold their open championships, as well as the Golf CQ four-ball stableford championships qualifiers and CQ single stableford championships qualifiers, most of which had to be postponed during COVID-19.”

Clamp said that on Friday, the Gracemere Golf Club would host the first junior open event staged since the easing of restrictions.

The Ward Operations Junior Open has attracted players from across Central Queensland and as far afield as Mackay and Redcliffe.

The Rockhampton Golf Club will host the Keppel Zone men’s pennants final between Rockhampton and Yeppoon on Sunday, July 19.

The 36-hole CQ Men’s Open Championships will be played on the first weekend in August, with the opening round at Emu Park Golf Club on August 1 and the second round at Yeppoon Golf Club the following day.

Clamp said the Robinson Cup, the longest-running golf teams event in Australia, would go ahead as planned on Sunday, September 13, at the Mt Morgan Golf Club.

He said nominations were already coming in from Golf CQ and Central Highlands clubs for the event, which was first played in 1935.

