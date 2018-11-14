Menu
Queensland's Jake McLeod
Queensland's Jake McLeod BOB ENGLEBRIGHT
Golf

CQ golf team comes second in Queensland Teams Event

Steph Allen
by
14th Nov 2018 8:41 AM
GOLF: Yesterday, Golf Central Queensland sent away a team to the final round of the Queensland Inter-Association Teams Event.

There, the team secured a tidy second place win in the event's 18-hole single stroke two stroke final clash.

The four-man team played against representative teams from across Queensland.

The Central Queensland team consisted of Rockhampton Golf Club's Shaun Antcliff, Capricorn Resort's Dylan Parish, and Gladstone's Matthew Callow and Joey Kimbara.

More details on the event and the final round results will be printed in this week's Morning Bulletin.

Former junior member of Yeppoon Golf Club and professional golfer, Jake McLeod, also achieved his first professional victory on Saturday.

The Queensland player secured his first big league win by taking out the top place in the 2018 AV Jennings NSW Open on Saturday.

McLeod started the day with a confident early lead after securing a four-shot lead.

However, his lead was threatened when he then fell back across the front-nine.

Despite the minor setback, McLeod then came back and secured the lead once again with an eagle on the par-five 11th.

This helped McLeod ensure the Open win.

Heading to the 18th tee with a two-shot lead, McLeod played it safe and hit a two-putt par to win the title with rounds of 67, 68, 62 and 71 for a tournament total 20-under 268.

golf golf central queensland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

