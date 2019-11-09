CQ golfers gunning for glory in teams event

Biloela's Adam Mollis will play with Central Queensland in the Golf Queensland Inter-Association Teams Event next week.

Biloela's Adam Mollis will play with Central Queensland in the Golf Queensland Inter-Association Teams Event next week.

GOLF: Central Queensland players will be looking to fire on the fairways when they tee up for Golf Queensland’s Inter-Association Teams Event next week.

Biloela’s Adam Mollis, Wowan’s Shaun Antcliff and Daryl Myles and Rockhampton’s Damien Ling will compete at the event at the Windaroo Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Mollis will pair up with Antcliff and Myles with Ling in the four-ball stroke on Monday morning, before the foursomes in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s final round will be a single stroke event over 18 holes.

The total team score is determined by adding the best team score in the foursomes event, the best team score in the four-ball stroke event and the best three of the four players’ scores in the individual stroke event.

Meanwhile, a record number of players will compete in the Central Queensland Four-Ball Best-Ball Stableford Championships Final at the Capricorn Resort on Sunday.

Last year’s female winners, Gladstone’s Nellie Panapa and Sandy Paget, will be back to defend their title.

They can expect some strong competition from Rockhampton’s Felicity Truelson and Anne Lynam after both pairs recorded 49 points in the qualifying round.

Yeppoon’s Nyree Malone and Michelle Miller and Gladstone’s Claire and Melissa Hanson and Denise Busteed had qualifying rounds of 47 points.

Last year’s men’s winners Yeppoon’s Craig Warrington and Ross Arstall failed to qualify this year, meaning Gladstone’s Wayne Goodwin and Ivo Opstelten will start as favourites.

Calliope’s Corey Heslin and Hayden Armstrong and the Town of 1770’s Ashley and Brett Newstead are expected to be right in the mix.

Play will get under way with a shotgun start at 8.30am.