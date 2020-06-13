CQ grandad’s secret marijuana grow room uncovered

Cawarral grandfather Grant William Morris is no stranger to the Rockhampton courts system, nor is he a stranger to the charges of cultivating marijuana.

On Friday he fronted the Rockhampton District Court facing one charge each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing items used in connection to the production of a dangerous drug, and possession of dangerous drugs, to which he pleaded guilty on all counts.

It was accepted by the court that in October 2019, police found at his residence, a “semi-sophisticated” cultivation system hosting cannabis plants, as well as 7g of processed cannabis in his pantry.

In the prosecution’s submissions, they detailed a criminal history with numerous instances of cannabis production at a commercial level, however it was accepted that the instance in question was for personal use.

In 2011 Morris was sentenced to four years jail after he was found tending to a “farm-type production” of 26 cannabis plants, with a combined weight of about 25kg.

The prosecutor submitted a recommended head sentence of 12-18 months imprisonment in their submissions.

Morris’s solicitor Doug Winning submitted his client’s poor health, the fact that it had been almost 10 years since his last offending, and the fact that he was the primary caregiver of his 10-year-old grandson whose parents were no longer fit to look after him.

Mr Winning also attempted to argue that the cultivation system was not sophisticated.

“I respectfully disagree with my learned friend in saying that there’s elements of sophistication,” he said.

“The hydroponic was adequate, I’d hardly describe it as sophisticated.”

Judge Michael Burnett interjected and stated that the “semi-sophisticated” was apt.

“This isn’t just one plant growing in the backyard of the house, he’s taped up the windows, he’s got cables running all over the place,” Judge Burnett said

“Semi-sophisticated is the term the Crown used, and I don’t see anything in the evidence or the photographs to suggest otherwise,” he said, and Mr Winning accepted.

Mr Winning also argued that for a man with “diabolical state of health”, prison could be much to the determent of his wellbeing – stating that if he was to be in prison during a COVID-19 outbreak, the consequences could be grave.

The court heard Morris’s history as an elite swimmer and swim teacher, before moving into pool management and then to handyman services.

Judge Burnett considered both the submissions of the Crown and Mr Winning while deliberating a sentence.

He noted a very relevant criminal history and expressed concern that the lessons of Morris’s previous convictions were not getting through.

“You simply haven’t learnt your lessons,” Judge Burnett said.

“One can only hope at 59 you might see the light.

“To be fair to you there has been a hiatus between that offending on April 2001 and this offending.”

Judge Burnett ultimately decided on a 15 month sentence with an immediate parole date.

“Should you commit another offence in the next 15 months, you will not come back to court, you will be taken into custody – you have an appreciation of what that means,” he warned.