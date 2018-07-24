CQ grazier fronts court after alleged assault on women

A CENTRAL Queensland farmer has been bailed to a Rockhampton address after two assault charges were laid.

Christiaan Thomas Kennedy, 44, is accused of assaulting his former wife on September 25, 2017, and assaulting his sister in early July.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week during Kennedy's bail application the assault in September was not reported to police until November 29.

Kennedy was only spoken to by police in relation to the allegation on June 23 this year.

He said the allegations include Kennedy choking the woman and pinning her down on a couch, requiring other people to intervene to stop him from choking her.

Sgt Dalton said the alleged assault against his sister occurred after he had taken one of her children for a ride on a motorbike around the property.

He said Kennedy allegedly started assaulting another person and his sister intervened, which led to Kennedy slapping her twice in the face and then choking her as he pushed her back into a water tank, causing her to cut her arm.

The court heard at least one adult and one child witnessed the alleged separate assaults, including Kennedy's mother, who lives on the family property located 40km west of Woorabinda.

Defence lawyer Bryce Younger said Kennedy worked on the family property with his father.

He said his father may need Kennedy to return to the property at times while these matters were being dealt with by the court.

Kennedy's bail conditions included no contact with victims or witnesses. The court heard he could apply to have bail varied for periods when his father needed his help, otherwise he would reside at a Glenlee residence.

Kennedy's matters have been adjourned until July 31.