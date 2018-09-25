CQ grazier with Adani concerns gets cold shoulder from LNP

PARLIAMENT VISIT: Brue Currie standing the main foyer of the Parliament House last week was disappointed by the lack of interest from the Federal Government in his concerns.

JERICHO grazier Bruce Currie is terrified of coal mining's potential to damage to the Great Artesian Basin and took his concerns directly to Canberra last week.

The Galilee Basin land owner's requests for in-person meetings with members of the Federal Government largely fell on deaf ears.

Mr Currie sent 263 requests to Australian MPs and of 33 who agreed to a meeting, only one LNP member, Western Australian Senator Slade Brockman, met with him last week.

"We're concerned about all the mines going ahead in the Galilee Basin because there's been no cumulative impact study done,” Mr Currie said.

"We've had to self-appear twice in the land court objecting to the Alpha mine and Kevin's Corner mine.

"The Carmichael mine, that's the lynch pin and if it goes ahead it's going to open up a 300km draw down on the Great Artesian Basin.

"The mining companies admitted in court that whatever aquifers they destroy in the process of mining are lost for perpetuity, destroying my children's heritage.”

PARLIAMENT VISIT: Brue Currie with Mr Phil Laird and Ms Carmel Flint who were part of the delegation to Canberra last week. Contributed

Throughout last week, a number of Labor, Greens and cross bench party members or their advisers met with Mr Currie and were keenly interested to hear how things were progressing and the concerns from someone living at 'ground zero'.

"Basically we just put our case to them and its really up to them to formulate what assistance they can and can't provide,” Mr Currie said.

"Adani still doesn't have all their approvals and they're talking about the project going ahead.

"It would be like you starting to build your house on a house block you haven't yet purchased ... the logic of it doesn't exist, it's just very concerning.”

Mr Currie travelled to India as part of a delegation last March and wasn't impressed when he saw first-hand how Adani looked after the environment in their own country.

Adani has previously said it is meeting environmental requirements and the mine would only have an indirect take from the Great Artesian Basin.

