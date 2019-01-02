CQ graziers looking to the sky for 2019

This December shower was more than welcome at Carl and Andrea Moller's property 'Springvale', located 94km west of Clermont. Their total recorded rainfall for 2018 was 243mm, the second worst yearly fall since 2002.

AFTER ending 2018 as their driest year since 2002, Clermont graziers Carl and Andrea Moller are hoping 2019 will deliver a change of fortune.

The couple recorded just 243mm at their Springvale property, 92km west of Clermont in 2018, 3mm more than their previous worst year in 2002.

While they are hoping for a wet start to 2019, Tropical Cyclone Penny may bring the much needed rain, but the Bureau of Meteorology says it is still unclear how much rain, if any, will fall in the region coming as Penny crosses the Peninsula.

Lachlan Stoney, meteorologist from the Bureau, dismissed earlier reports that parts of CQ could see as much as 100mm fall in the coming week.

"We are expecting Penny to stay pretty far north over the Cape York Peninsula over the next week,” he said.

"It should move out over the Coral Sea and stay pretty far off shore.

"At this point there is a lot of uncertainty in longer term forecast, but there is some chance it could turn back to CQ as a low which would bring an increased chance of stronger winds and rainfall.

"We wouldn't be expecting to see 100mm at this point.”

Coastal areas of CQ could potentially see up to 10-15mm from Friday but Mr Stoney said any rain was unlikely before then.

"Up until then the coastal fringe has a slight to medium chance of of coastal showers with not much rainfall,” he said.

It has been a dry year elsewhere too with Rockhampton receiving 484mm in 2018, Yeppoon receiving 876mm and Emerald, where the Fairbairn Dam is sitting at just 15 per cent capacity, receiving 431mm (average ) , all well below their annual average (see story below).

Other graziers around the region are sharing their 2018 annual rainfall, showing just how dry parts of Central Queensland are.

Everton station at Middlemount received a total of 481mm in 2018, with Mitchell Loundon saying he hopes 2019 "is just as good to us and a hell of a lot better to a lot of others”.

Troy Roberts shared the total rainfall for Callistemon, 100km west of Springsure, saying they received 254mm in 2018, much lower than their yearly average of 650mm.

Adding their biggest fall from the year was 42mm, Mr Roberts said he hopes 2019 'brings everyone big rain.'

Mowbray station, 76km north west of Springsure, saw almost 100mm more than Callistemon, recording 325mm in 2018