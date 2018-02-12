CQ graziers open doors in Beef Australia 2018 property tours

SHOWCASING their historic property, Robert and Melinee Leather will be sharing their love of the land with visitors come Beef Australia 2018.

The property based at Banana is among the list of property tours for Beef Australia 2018.

"The beef industry has been good to us and we like to give back to them,” Mrs Leather said.

Barfield Station is not your average grazing property.

"We are a certified organic, certified Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System, EU, Grazing Best Management Practice,” Mrs Leather said, "Because we have all of those certifications it is probably interesting to see how they are all managed.”

The Leathers have only owned the property for three years and have made a number of additions and improvements to the land.

"It is interesting to show what we have changed and developments we have done,” Mrs Leather said.

"Different types of development you can do to do improve your systems.”

The Leathers plan to establish 10,000 acres of leaucana over the next 10 years.

"We have put in leaucaena, different water infrastructure, getting the water out so we don't have grazing impact, new solar pumps, new bores and new dams,” Mrs Leather said.

During the Beef Australia 2018 Westpac Property Tours program, those interested in beef cattle farming, will be able to take a first-hand look at Barfield Station and how the Leather's run their business. Contributed

"Water has been a big thing, it was one of our first things we wanted to do.”

"We pulled and stick raked and planted legumes and grasses in the native, buffel, uncultivated areas.”

Prior to buying Barfield, the Leathers owned another property down the road for 18 years.

"We were were looking for a bigger operation and for finishing our cattle and Barfield came up and we knew the area well,” Mrs Leather said.

Buying the property from a fourth-generation family, it came with a lot of history and sentiment.

The Leathers brought the property from the Homer family. It had been in the Homer family since 1894 and they had owned it for 112 years.

Robert and Melinee will be sharing the history of their property, Barfield Station Contributed

"The house we live in was built in 1906 and we still have the original blacksmiths building here with all the old equipment in it,” Mrs Leather said.

"The butcher/meat house has also been restored and we have a lot of old artefacts.”

Beef Australia has released the full line up of properties to be included in the Westpac Property Tour Program from May 6-12, 2018.

"We are pleased to showcase some excellent Central Queensland cattle operations as part of the Beef Australia 2018 Westpac Property Tours Program and would like to thank the host properties for their assistance,” Beef Australia Property Tour Chairman Scott McCartney said.

For all the details on each property download the Property Tour program from: www.beefaustralia.com.au/learn/property-tours/

Tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

PROPERTIES

FULL DAY TOURS:

Barfield Station, Banana

Mt Elsa, Yaaamba

Bald Hills, Marlborough

Berrigurra Station, Blackwater

Foleyvale Station, Duargina

Belmont Research Station, Etna Creek

Tickets are $140, includes transport, morning tea and lunch

HALF DAY TOURS:

Broadmeadows, Nankin

Aintree, Marmor

CQLX, Gracemere

SBB Demonstration Yards, Nerimbera

Tickets are $90, includes transport and morning tea

FLY IN-OUT TOURS:

Kaiuroo, Dingo

Rowanlea Cattle Station, Calliope

Tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March