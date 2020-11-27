CQ groups get $150k to build community resilience

Thirty cotton growing communities across Queensland and New South Wales have shared in $150,000.

TWO Central Queensland groups will share in a $150,000 funding boost spread across cotton growing communities in Queensland and New South Wales.

Rolleston Cricket Club and Theodore Bowls Club will each receive $5000 as part of the seventh round of the Aussie Cotton Farmers Grow Communities program.

Rolleston Cricket Club Inc. will use the funding to build community resilience through the purchase of a defibrillator and ice making machine.

Theodore Bowls Club will us the grant to develop organisational resilience and capacity through the provision of a ride on mower and outdoor vac.

The two Central Queensland groups are among the 30 not-for-profit organisations in rural and regional cotton-growing communities to receive funding through the program, which the Crop Science division of Bayer delivers in partnership with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said a consistent theme across 2020 nominations was a strong desire to boost morale and maintain community spirit in the face of drought.

“Local cotton growing communities, already dealing with the stresses of sustained drought, have told us of the additional strain caused by COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

“For these groups, normal fundraising activities have been turned on their head with local businesses, already struggling to survive, unable to lend their support to these community organisations.

“It’s wonderful to have partners like Bayer to be able to help to alleviate some of their fundraising challenges as they work hard to keep their communities connected and address critical community needs.”

Ms Egleton said many of this year’s recipients would use the funding to assist the community recover from coronavirus.

“There are so many not-for-profit groups and local charities doing wonderful things to make cotton growing communities great places to live and work,” she said.

“This year we’ve seen many groups seeking support to develop and build organisational and community resilience.

“Their determination to see their communities thrive, despite the challenges they face, is inspiring.”

Local cotton growers nominated each of the not-for-profits that are receiving funds, which will help strengthen community resilience and positively impact on the wellbeing of cotton-growing communities.

This year’s program takes the total investment into cotton communities to more than one million dollars.

A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the FRRR website.