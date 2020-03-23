Menu
POWER IN NUMBERS: Back row (from left) Colleen Russell, Dorothy Moller, Charmaine Jensen, Ann Findlater, Anne Williams, Vicki Cope, Marjorie Johnson, Sheila Smyth, Jenny Horn and Sue Pullar. Front row Heather Tennent, Joan Gleeson (State Trefoil Advisor) Margaret Reid (State Trefoil Advisor Elect) , Amanda Pullar, Colleen Young and Merle Cole. Picture: Supplied
Community

CQ guides elect new committee for 2020

Ann Findlater
23rd Mar 2020
MEMBERS of the Rockhampton Girl Guide Trefoil Guild recently held their annual general meeting which was chaired by the State Trefoil Adviser Joan Gleeson and State Trefoil Adviser Elect Margaret Reid who travelled from Brisbane for the event.

The newly elected committee are President Colleen Russell, Vice President Ann Findlater, Secretary Sue Pullar and Treasurer Margaret Littleton.

Trefoil Guild is the senior group of the Girl Guide movement and is made up of ladies who have previously been members of Brownies, Guides, Guide and Brownie leaders and cub leaders who have made the Guide or Scout promise.

The group meets monthly for a different activity ­including fun, fellowship and food.

For further information about the guild, contact 49221581.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

