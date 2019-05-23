CQ gymkhana celebrates 80 years of Pony Club Australia

PONY CLUB: Samantha Creed competed at Bajool and District Pony Club's annual gymkhana event on the weekend.

EQUESTRIAN: For many horse riders, pony clubs are where it all begins.

The clubs, which harness talent and fine-tune skills in young riders, help develop aspiring competitors and prepare them for state or national events.

Bajool and District Pony Club is one of those clubs.

On Sunday, the club held its annual gymkhana sports day in conjunction with a celebration for Pony Club Australia's 80th birthday.

Nine Zone 27 local clubs from Alton Downs, Bajool, Balmoral, Bouldercombe, Crompton Park, Fitzroy River, Gracemere, Parkhurst and Yeppoon came together for the event, with 43 riders saddling up to compete.

Bajool and District Pony Club secretary Lynn Chapman said the event pulled in riders ranging from age five to senior age riders.

"We had a birthday cake, we got our zone president Kevin Tomkins and our life member Margi Pomeroy to cut the cake,” Chapman said.

"We got all the riders assembled in a big horseshoe and we had a bit of a chat about pony club.

"There were balloons, streamers and a bit of a celebration with a presentation at the end of the day.”

There were a number of events held on the day including sporting such as the barrel and flag races and a jumping class and rider class.

"The rider class was like a hacking class, where they're told to walk out and trot or canter in a circle and come back and stop,” Chapman said.

"It's about how well they control the pony and making them ride well instead of just fast.

"Whereas in barrel racing, they ride fast.”

Every event earned competitors ribbons from fourth place up.

Each division was divided into age groups to keep competition fair and encourage friendships.

The highest scorers in each age group were also awarded trophies.

"They have fun (at gymkhana events),” Chapman said.

"A lot of the senior riders rode up through pony club and now have their kids in it.

"So it's a chance to do something with their kids riding as well.

"For others who didn't grow up in pony club, it helps them develop confidence, and friendships with people who have something in common and a point of interest.”

Chapman said club days also helped prepare riders for state and national events at the end of the year as well as keeping their horses fit and ready to compete.