CQ gymnasts to head to state championships this week

STICK IT: Victoria Park's Hannah Spidy Brown will be competing at the Senior State Championships.

GYMNASTICS: Central Queensland's gymnasts are preparing for one of the state's most hotly contested gymnastics events, the Gymnastics Queensland Senior State Championships and State Team Trial.

The event will be held at the Sleeman Sports Complex at Chandler in Brisbane from tomorrow until Saturday.

More than 40 clubs, including Emerald Gymnastics and Trampoline Club, Gladstone Gymnastic Club, Gymfinity, Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club and Yeppoon Gymnastics and Movement Centre, will participate.

Athletes from men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics and acrobatic gymnastics disciplines will showcase their sporting prowess.

Gymnastics Queensland chief executive officer Kym Dowdell said the four-day event will bring more than 375 of the state's best athletes together to compete for the title of Queensland champion.

The event will showcase the state's most senior level athletes ranging from levels 7-10, Junior International and Senior International in both men's and women's artistic gymnastics, as well as acrobatic gymnasts.

"This is one of the most important competitions on the state gymnastics calendar with gymnasts competing to be named in the Queensland state team for the upcoming Australian National Gymnastics Championships to be held in Melbourne from May 20,” Dowdell said.

"Representing Queensland and competing at nationals is a huge accomplishment for any gymnast so I'm confident we will see the absolute best from all the athletes competing.

"Of particular interest is the Premium Session taking place on the Friday evening, which will be the most electrifying session of the four days.

"Our MAG and WAG Commonwealth and international athletes will have spectators on the edge of their seats with astounding leaps, jumps and flips.”

The Premium Session will feature 2018 Commonwealth Games athletes Georgia Godwin, Georgia-Rose Brown and Michael Tone, as well as Senior Internationals Kate Sayer and Heath Thorpe.

"All participating gymnasts have qualified through regional events held throughout March so we are certain to see some of Queensland's best athletes in action,” Dowdell said.

"It will be a fantastic four days of performances so we encourage anyone looking for a high-energy day out to come along and enjoy the event.

"I wish all competitors the best of luck and look forward to seeing which gymnasts will be successful in securing a place on the podium.”

The event is open to members of the public and tickets are available at the door.

For more information about the event, visit www.gymqld.org.au.