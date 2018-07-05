CQ hair salon reaches special milestone

DEDICATED TO YOUR HAIR: Beth Brown, Katie Lauren Thompson, Heidi Cameron, Jacqualine Wagg from Katie Lauren recently celebrated the business' tenth birthday.

DEDICATED TO YOUR HAIR: Beth Brown, Katie Lauren Thompson, Heidi Cameron, Jacqualine Wagg from Katie Lauren recently celebrated the business' tenth birthday. Allan Reinikka ROK050718aLauren1

AFTER celebrating a special milestone, CQ business owner Katie Lauren Thompson reflects on 17 years of hairdressing in the region.

Ten years ago, the savvy and stylish business owner embarked on a new journey, creating her own empire with her Katie Lauren business.

Katie Lauren Thompson and her husband. Contributed

On June 30, Ms Thompson and her dedicated staff celebrated their tenth birthday when they showcased their newly renovated salon - equipped with a media wall and high quality ring light to "see the intensity of colours”.

"I was just wanting to spend more time with my clients, and doing quality work and looking after them,” Ms Thompson said.

Katie Lauren Thompson, owner of Katie Lauren. Contributed

Ms Thompson considers all her clients as members of the Katie Lauren family - rather than just a number or a person sitting in a chair.

She completed her TAFE studies in Rockhampton before landing an apprenticeship at Gayle's Salon.

After serving six years at Gayle's Salon, she moved to Lia Salon where she worked for a year.

Ms Thompson said her passion for hairdressing was sparked from an early age.

"I used to get my mum to help me do my messy bun or a little French roll - I loved a flower in my hair,” she said.

Katie Lauren is located at 38 William St.

Phone 4922 4255.