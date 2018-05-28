CQ halves pairing to steer Maroons in Origin opener

Central Queensland's Ben Hunt has been selected at halfback for the Maroons for the opening State of Origin.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Maroons have gone with the Central Queensland halves pairing of Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt for the State of Origin opener.

Munster, who went to North Rockhampton High and played for the CQ Capras, will line up at five-eighth, with Dingo's Ben Hunt, a graduate of Yeppoon's St Brendan's College, starting at halfback.

Fellow CQ stars - veteran Matt Scott and in-form winger Corey Oates - missed selection.

Broncos' hooker Andrew McCullough has won the race for the vacant No. 9 jersey, with the Dalby junior one of three debutants in the Queensland line-up for the June 6 series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Playing alongside McCullough for the first time at Origin level will be Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm) and Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans).

Greg Inglis will captain the Maroons, assuming the leadership role from Cameron Smith, who announced his retirement from representative football earlier this month following 42 Origins for Queensland and 56 Test matches for Australia.

QUEENSLAND MAROONS TEAM

Game I, 2018

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Wednesday, June 6

1. Billy Slater - Melbourne Storm

2. Valentine Holmes - Cronulla Sharks

3. Greg Inglis (c) - South Sydney Rabbitohs

4. Will Chambers - Melbourne Storm

5. Dane Gagai - South Sydney Rabbitohs

6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm

7. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons

8. Dylan Napa - Sydney Roosters

9. Andrew McCullough - Brisbane Broncos

10. Jarrod Wallace - Gold Coast Titans

11. Gavin Cooper - North Queensland Cowboys

12. Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm

13. Josh McGuire - Brisbane Broncos

14. Michael Morgan - North Queensland Cowboys

15. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders

16. Coen Hess - North Queensland Cowboys

17. Jai Arrow - Gold Coast Titans