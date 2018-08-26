CQ happy drenched with rain

PICTURE POSTCARD: Foggy start to the day at Bottle Tree Downs, Rolleston CQ after recording 21mm of rain overnight.

BEAUTIFUL big rain drops of rain landed on parched soil throughout CQ this weekend.

Although the rain wasn't drought breaking, for most places, it was the first precipitation recorded for the month.

Among those celebrating was Trina Patterson at Bottle Tree Downs in Rolleston in western CQ.

"The bulls have all had a good rinse in the lead up to sale day,” Ms Patterson said.

"There won't be any water in the empty dams but our spirits have been lifted.”

Ms Patterson posted a magical early morning picture saying: "Foggy start to what will be a bright sparkly day”.

Overnight Cairdbeign, south of Springsure, won the battle of the CQ rain gauges recording 36mm followed by Mt Moffatt, south west of Rolleston, with 29mm.

RAIN GAUGES: Rain was recorded throughout CQ overnight. BoM

There were reports of downpours in Gracemere and North Rockhampton but Rockhampton's airport rain gauge has remained stubbornly empty, even today after a passing shower struck Rockhampton's CBD.

Looking at the rainfall from yesterday to 9am this morning around several key CQ towns and cities, there was a distinct trend in higher rainfalls being recorded further west with diminishing returns closer to the coast:

Totals included Emerald: 4.8mm, Gladstone: 3.4mm, Yeppoon: 0.4mm, Clermont: 8.4mm, Moranbah: 2mm, Blackwater: 12mm, Rolleston: 23mm, Springsure: 5mm.

RAIN RADER: Latest rain radar image shows some decent showers are hitting CQ. BoM

This morning since 9am: (Updated 1pm)

Biloela: 9.6mm, Gladstone airport: 6.2mm, Yeppoon: 2.0mm,

Sunday forecast for Capricornia:

Partly cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening. There is the chance of a thunderstorm with gusty winds during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 22C to 27C.

Gladstone - 24°C - Shower or two. Possible storm.

Rockhampton - 27°C Showers. Possible storm.

Biloela - 24°C - Shower or two. Possible storm.

Yeppoon - 23°C - Shower or two. Possible storm.

Monday forecast for Capricornia:

Sunny. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 7C and 13C with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20Cs.