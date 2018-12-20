CQ has one win, one loss so far at Qld U12 cricket titles

The Central Queensland players celebrate a wicket in their game against the Gold Coast yesterday.

The Central Queensland players celebrate a wicket in their game against the Gold Coast yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK191218acricket

CRICKET: Central Queensland went down fighting against the Gold Coast at the Queensland under-12 titles in Rockhampton yesterday.

The team has had one win and one loss at the titles, which have attracted 12 teams from across the state.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The last round of pool games will be played today, with the finals tomorrow.

After a slow start with the bat which saw them at 2-56 after their first 20 overs yesterday, CQ managed to almost double their tally in the second 20 to finish at 9-156.

Riley McDonald continued his good form with the bat, top scoring for the second day in a row with a classy 41 (retired).

He was ably supported by Levi Harrold and Colby Rudd who both scored 20.

The Gold Coast went about scoring with gusto, racing to 2-106 in their first stint at the crease.

READ: Cricketers in action today after wet delays Qld titles start

READ: CQ under-12 cricket team opens account with good win

The CQ bowlers managed to slow them in the second 20 but the Gold Coast brought up the winning runs in the 34th over.

Leg spinner Zac Joyce was the pick of the CQ bowlers, finishing with 2-10 from six overs.

Manager Steve McDonald said CQ could expect another tough contest today when they take on the Sunshine Coast.

While wet weather meant different venues had to be used for the past two days, all games are expected to be played as scheduled at the Rocky Cricket Grounds and Kalka Shades today.

Today's draw: North Queensland v Gold Coast, Darling Downs and South West v Brisbane, Cricket Far North v Bears, Wide Bay v Mackay/Whitsunday, Sunshine Coast v Central Queensland, Metro South West v South-East Queensland