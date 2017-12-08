CQ has to wait a little longer for action on key issues

AWAITING CLARITY: Tower Holdings chair Terry Agnew on Great Keppel Island awaits the new Queensland Government providing more information on their redevelopment plans.

WITH the state election on the verge of resolution, the people of CQ are itching to see some progress in the region on some of the big election promises.

In a statement released today, LNP leader Tim Nicholls finally conceded defeat and ruled out continuing on as party leader.

"While the result is disappointing for the thousands of LNP supporters, the MPs who did not hold their seats and the candidates who were not elected, everybody should be proud of the campaign we ran," Mr Nicholls said.

"I have spoken to the Whips and requested that a party room meeting be held at 2pm next Tuesday, December 12.

"I will not be seeking to continue as Leader of the LNP."

Mr Nicholl's deputy Deb Frecklington has announced her intention to run for leader, with Tim Mander as her deputy.

"Today I'm announcing that I'm putting up my hand to run for leadership of the LNP in Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"I have asked Tim Mander to run alongside me as Deputy and he's agreed."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had been awaiting Mr Nicholls' concession speech before claiming victory and has busied herself working on her cabinet line up while she awaited the vote count to conclude.

The cabinet reshuffle was expected to see Treasurer Curtis Pitt offered the Speaker's role, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is expected to take over as Treasurer and Health Minister Cameron Dick expected to take on an economic portfolio.

The Queensland Government has been contacted by The Morning Bulletin to determine when they would be able to take action on such issues like the Great Keppel Island redevelopment, a decision on Rookwood Weir and whether there would be funding available to assist the vital community organisation Rockhampton Men's Shed plans to build their home.

The government, which is still technically in caretaker mode, was unable to provide responses on any of these or other issues until after the Premier claimed victory (after official confirmation by the Electoral Commission Queensland) and the new government was sworn in (which was expected to take place mid next week) and the new cabinet was formed.

Action on the Rookwood Weir was set to be at the top of the cabinet's meeting agenda, but it awaits to be seen whether they would be able to make a decision on the business case.

The otherwise simple decision was complicated by the fact the Queensland Water Minister Mark Bailey continues to await return correspondence from a letter sent on October 20 to Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce's office seeking written clarification on the federal government's Rookwood funding commitment.

Despite multiple approaches by The Morning Bulletin to expedite the correspondence, this letter is still not forthcoming, perhaps awaiting a government to be formed.

Redevelopment of Great Keppel Island was also a priority for the region with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga saying clarity on time frames would be given after the new government was sworn in.

"I believe this project will be led by the Department of State Development but all of the details will be worked out once a government is formed and we are out of caretaker mode," Mrs Lauga said.

When approached by The Morning Bulletin, GKI developers Tower Holdings were unwilling to comment on the Great Keppel Island issue until the government provided greater clarity on their redevelopment intentions.

It appears CQ will have to play the waiting game a little longer until we can start seeing some action around here.