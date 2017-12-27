CQ Health boss pushes for under-21 smoking ban

YOUNG Central Queensland smokers may have their habits taken out of their hands if the calls to life the smoking age come to fruition.

CQ Health boss Steve Williamson has thrown his support behind the incentive to prohibit anyone under 21 from accessing cigarettes.

"Smoking is one of the main factors in many chronic health conditions, and as the major hospital and healthcare provider in Central Queensland we've decided we can no longer sit back and do nothing; we're trying to get the community behind a push to butt out," Mr Williamson said.

"Last month we launched our 10,000 Lives project, and we're already having a major impact with almost 300 smokers registered and receiving free support to quit."

According to Mr Williamson, lifting to legal smoking age from 18 to 21 would make it more difficult for young people to pick up the dangerous habit, and would help reduce the consistently rising rate of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.

"We're really trying to get the community behind those who want to quit smoking to stop lifetime habits forming."

The Eliminating Cancer Initiative of Australian businessman Andrew Forrest is leading the push for increasing the legal smoking age in Australia.

CQ Health has brought in a new project officer, Caron Williams, to help promote and gain some more interest in the 10,000 Lives project in order to help more CQ residents give up smoking once and for all.

Ms Williams aim to have 1000 people signed up by the end of January.

The project offers smokers wishing to quit 12 weeks of support resources.

"With the New Year fast approaching it's a really great time to start fresh, and to all those smokers who have been thinking about quitting, we can provide free tools to get you over the line," she said.

"Our Facebook group is a great way for participants to interact with each other, to share tips for what's working with them, and give messages of motivation. We can also get medical advice from health professionals if there are tricky questions from our quitters.

"It's very rewarding to support these people as they tackle their addiction to make a big difference to their lives for a healthier future."