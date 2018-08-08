CQ Health Forum planned to discuss power station pollution

SEEKING to address local concerns surrounding coal-fired power stations is the objective of a community health forum to be held on Thursday night.

In cooperation with the Capricorn Conservation Council, Environmental Justice Australia (EJA) has invited the public to discuss concerns and experiences of air pollution and to explore options that ensure both energy supply and community health.

The legal and research team from Environmental Justice Australia planned to share information about how coal-fired power stations like Stanwell were licenced and regulated and how pollution was monitored and controlled.

EJA said Australia had one of the oldest and least efficient fleets of coal-fired power stations in the world, which released more than a million tonnes of toxic pollution into the air each year, affecting not just communities that live near the power stations, but also those further away.

In their 2017 EJA report, they found that coal-fired power stations were a major source of dangerous fine particle pollution, sulphur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, mercury and many other toxic substances.

"Toxic pollution can travel great distances, so the pollution from Australia's power stations is breathed in by millions of Australians,” the report said.

"These pollutants contribute to serious health impacts, including asthma, respiratory disease and premature death. Pollution controls can be fitted to control toxic air pollution, reducing emissions by as much as 90 per cent.”

Capricorn Conservation Council coordinator Michael McCabe said while Stanwell Power Station is out of sight or just on the horizon for most locals the forum is an opportunity to raise community awareness.

SEEKING ALTERNATIVES: Michael McCabe from the Capricorn Conservation Council said the community is needed to be able to influence governments and corporations to accelerate planning for the alternative energy sources. Chris Ison

"Beyond any current environmental risks from Queensland's second largest electricity generator, an enlightened community is needed to be able to influence governments and corporations to accelerate planning for the alternative energy sources, well before Stanwell 'runs out of steam', within the next 25 years,” Mr McCabe said.

The forum will take place at the Environment Centre at the back of Haigh Park, off Livermore St, Wandal on Thursday evening at 6.00pm. To RSVP, email ccc@cqnet.com.au as seats are limited.

Environmental Justice Australia Recommendations:

1. That the Federal Government commission a comprehensive and independent assessment of the health impacts of Australia's coal-fired power stations.

2. That the Federal Government recognise the need for a strong and consistent national approach to the regulation of air pollution and develop and implement binding national emission standards for coal-fired power stations that require international best practice.

3. That Australia's state governments require mandatory continuous monitoring of stack emissions from all stacks of all major power stations and the data be reported publicly in real time.

4. That Australia's state governments subject all power stations to an emissions reduction program for PM2.5, PM10, SO2 and NOx to reduce their toxic pollution in line with Best Available Techniques to reduce the toxic health burden imposed on the community.

5. That Australian governments develop and implement a national load-based licencing scheme with fees that reflect the health impacts and other externalities of power stations, ideally led by the Federal Government through the National Environment Protection Council.

6. That the Federal Government commission an independent audit of reporting to the National Pollutant Inventory and instruct power stations on how to improve the accuracy and rigour of their reporting.

7. That federal and state energy ministers undertake a national audit to assess the costs of decommissioning and rehabilitating Australia's coal-fired power stations, consistent with best practice, and impose bonds or financial assurance requirements on all coal-fired power stations, their ash dams and associated infrastructure.

8. That in light of the level of toxic emissions released by all coal-fired power stations regardless of their age, all Australian governments commit to not build, finance or approve any new coal-fired power stations in Australia and instead invest in the development of renewable energy technologies to progressively replace Australia's aging power station fleet.