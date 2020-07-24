CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

MENTAL Health services in Central Queensland won’t be impacted by the sale of Artius Health, says the Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service.

Senior Manager Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs, Michelle McAllister said the sale of Artius Health to Advent Health had no impact on the availability and delivery of mental

health services in Central Queensland.

“In late 2019, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network PHN undertook an extensive process to establish a wider range of providers to deliver mental health services in Central Queensland, Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“A further 50-plus providers were successful, from sole practitioners to large organisations.”

Good mental health services, Ms McAllister said, were the ones that could be accessed as close as possible to home in a timely manner.

“Our focus has been on expanding access to services, particularly in rural and remote communities,” she said.

“The PHN listened to the community and we look forward to working with our mental health

partners who are delivering these services.

“People experiencing mental health challenges are encouraged to visit and maintain an ongoing relationship with their GP, who is often best placed to provide information and referral to the right type of support.”

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on health services locally, Ms McAllister said help was available for residents with mental health issues.

“It has been a challenging and unsettling time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s important to know that it’s okay to seek help,” she said.

“There have been many expansions to the availability of telephone and online services that are available 24/7.”

If you, or anyone you know needs support the following support lines are available 24/7.

Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service: ph 1800 512 348 or www.coronavirus.beyondblue.org.au

1800 RESPECT Sexual assault, domestic family violence ph: 1800 737 732 or www.1800respect.org.au

Lifeline ph: 13 11 14 or www.lifeline.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service ph: 1300 659 467 or www.suicidecallbackservice.org.au

Kids Helpline ph: 1800 55 1800 or www.kidshelp.com.au

MensLine Australia ph: 1300 78 99 78 or www.mensline.org.au

For mental health information and resources please visit https://headtohealth.gov.au/