CQ Health reports rising number of flu cases after the Show
CENTRAL Queensland Health is expecting another wave of reported flu cases in Central Queensland following last week's Rockhampton Show.
The total of lab-confirmed flu cases for the region jumped another 52 cases to 473 in seven days to Sunday June 16 but with the impact of more than 40,000 people attending the show still to surface, the number is predicted to rise even further.
It is predicted that for this strain of influenza, it will take about four to five days for a case to become symptomatic.
Last week, Mount Archer Medical Centre's Dr Matt Franke advised un-vaccinated people to stay away from the show, calling it a "cooking pot for influenza”.
"Particularly for young kids under five who haven't had the shot,” he said.
"They are sitting ducks for getting it, at a big event with a lot of people walking around in a big setting.”
A CQ Health Public Health Physician said the current flu status for CQ had "endemic potential”.
Dr Franke said the boom this year was of "outbreak proportions”.
An outbreak is categorised as a surge in cases where there are clusters of confirmed patients linked to each other.
The current status of the virus shows that the cases are sporadic individual community cases.
Dr Franke urged un-vaccinated CQ residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and said the delay in vaccination periods this year could be one of the reasons behind the spike.
The current number is up per cent from June 2 last year, when the amount of confirmed cases sat at 126.
This shows a 375 per cent increase from last year to this year's numbers.
Got the flu?
- Symptoms include fatigue, fevers with chills and shivers, and a cough which can cause pneumonia symptoms.
- If you're exhibiting symptoms, visit your GP to be reviewed and have tests to confirm the virus.