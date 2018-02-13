Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ HEATWAVE, DAY 3: Forecast temps for next 12 hours

Fletcher Russell, Biloela, was keeping cool by playing with a sprinkler in his backyard.
Fletcher Russell, Biloela, was keeping cool by playing with a sprinkler in his backyard. Regan Russell
vanessa jarrett
by

IT WAS so hot yesterday, a Rockhampton man's peg basket melted on his clothesline.

Now in day three of the heatwave, there feels like there is no relief in sight as the hot weather continues to soar.

WeatherZone reports that right now at 10am, it is 31.7°C, and it will be 36°C at midday, 3pm will be 39°C and 6pm we will see 34°C.

When what can only be described as the Devil (the sun) goes down, we will see some relief as it will be 29°C at 9pm.

An extreme heatwave for Central Queensland began on Sunday and is expected to continue through this week and maybe even next week.

 

Indi and Chase Neill-Ballantine, Gracemere, playing on their trampoline with a soaker hose over the weekend.
Indi and Chase Neill-Ballantine, Gracemere, playing on their trampoline with a soaker hose over the weekend. Eden Neill-Ballantine

Day one of the heatwave on Sunday saw the barometer rise to 39.1°C, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Yesterday was predicted to be the hottest day with reports of the temperate soaring to 41°C.

Rockhampton's forecast only goes until next Monday next week and it's still not pretty - a top of 36°C.

The Bureau of Meterology forecasts tomorrow to be 39°C, Thursday to be 40°C and Friday to be 35°C.

It may even be too hot to go to the pool on the weekend as Saturday will be 34°C and Sunday will be 35°C.

Monday, Feb 19 will be 36°C.

Humidity won't help matters either as it is sticking to around 62 per cent to 64 per cent.

So lock your doors, get the television remote ready and whack those air cons on folks - it's going to be a scorcher.

Maximum temperatures in Central Queensland today:

  • Gladstone - 33
  • Yeppoon - 33
  • Mackay - 35 
  • Biloela - 41 
  • Longreach - 45
  • Blackall - 44 
  • Emerald - 43 
  • Springsure - 40 
  • Bundaberg - 33
  • St Lawrence - 34
  • Moranbah - 43
  • Clermont - 42 
  • Tieri - 43 
  • Middlemount - 42 
  • Dysart - 43
  • Capella - 42 

Related Items

Topics:  bureau of meteology cq heatwave cq weather weatherzone

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Binge drinker attacks CQ publican, blames mum's murder

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a publican over an unpaid drink order had been self medicating by binge drinking over childhood traumas, a Rockhampton court has heard.

Court hears man turned to alcohol to deal with nightmare past

Reel 'em in: Quirky Valentine's Day gift lures Rocky lovers

Natalie Swift from Tall Pines Florist with a bouquet of flowers including fishing lures.

1,000 roses set to head out the doors today and tomorrow

CQ rodeo raises huge amount for Dolly's legacy

Fourteen-year-old Amy 'Dolly' Everett took her own life in January.

6000 people Do it for Dolly

Local Partners