CQ HEATWAVE, DAY 3: Forecast temps for next 12 hours

Fletcher Russell, Biloela, was keeping cool by playing with a sprinkler in his backyard. Regan Russell

IT WAS so hot yesterday, a Rockhampton man's peg basket melted on his clothesline.

Now in day three of the heatwave, there feels like there is no relief in sight as the hot weather continues to soar.

WeatherZone reports that right now at 10am, it is 31.7°C, and it will be 36°C at midday, 3pm will be 39°C and 6pm we will see 34°C.

When what can only be described as the Devil (the sun) goes down, we will see some relief as it will be 29°C at 9pm.

An extreme heatwave for Central Queensland began on Sunday and is expected to continue through this week and maybe even next week.

Indi and Chase Neill-Ballantine, Gracemere, playing on their trampoline with a soaker hose over the weekend. Eden Neill-Ballantine

Day one of the heatwave on Sunday saw the barometer rise to 39.1°C, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Yesterday was predicted to be the hottest day with reports of the temperate soaring to 41°C.

Rockhampton's forecast only goes until next Monday next week and it's still not pretty - a top of 36°C.

The Bureau of Meterology forecasts tomorrow to be 39°C, Thursday to be 40°C and Friday to be 35°C.

It may even be too hot to go to the pool on the weekend as Saturday will be 34°C and Sunday will be 35°C.

Monday, Feb 19 will be 36°C.

Humidity won't help matters either as it is sticking to around 62 per cent to 64 per cent.

So lock your doors, get the television remote ready and whack those air cons on folks - it's going to be a scorcher.

Maximum temperatures in Central Queensland today: