CQ heatwave day 5: Hour by hour breakdown of horror temps

EGG-TREME HEAT: While it might not have been hot enough to actually fry an egg on the black top, the Dalby region sweltered on Friday and Saturday with the mercury climbing to well over 40 degrees on both days. Turn to page 3 to see how we compared to the rest of the state. Photo Lyndon Keane / Dalby Herald

DARKNESS still blanketed Rockhampton when sweat beads started to form at 4.30am on another sweltering day in the region's heat wave.

It's day five of CQ's heatwave and the news isn't good.

The forecast is for one of the hottest days of the week.

Fact: Air conditioners will be your best friend today as the temperatures in the city are set to sky-rocket close to 40 degrees.

Here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of the most unbearable times to be outside today.

9am- Start off the morning with a balmy 30 degrees to accompany your coffee. Humidity is set to hit 65% making it feel more like 34 degrees.

10am- A slight increase to 31 degrees with 60% humidity.

11am- Temps start to soar to 34 degrees but humidity drops to 52% as a chance of storms emerges.

12pm- Midday will see temperatures of 36 degrees but it's not over yet, 43% humidity.

1pm- High temps of 38 degrees are set to stick around all afternoon as storms build up and humidity drops to 36%.

2pm- Temperatures and humidity remain the same for another hour as chance of rain rises to 50%.

3pm- Brace yourselves as a peak temperature of 39 degrees sets in. Chance of storms remain with humidity at 36%.

4pm- A slight drop to 38 degrees will hardly alleviate the uncomfortable feeling of stickiness but humidity will drop again to 35%.

5pm- As the sun begins to set, temps drop to 37 degrees but humidity starts to climb again to 40% after a chance of rain.

6pm- Despite a drop in temperatures, crank those fans and air cons as humidity is set to climb into the night, hitting 52% this hour.

7pm- Showers will be running cold as temperatures remain at 32 degrees and humidity hits 56%.

8pm- Get rid of those wool doonas, humidity will hit 59% tonight with temps holding around 31 degrees.

9pm- We are in for another hot and steamy night as humidity peaks at 71% and temps sit around 31 degrees.