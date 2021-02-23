Heatwave produces ‘rare’ temperatures across our region

As Central Queensland sweats through another hot day, the Bureau of Meteorology says relief is in sight.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said Central Queensland produced "severe" heatwave conditions throughout the district on Monday.

Rockhampton reached 41C while Gladstone and Emerald both reached 40C.

On Tuesday, Gladstone is expected to reach 35C and Rockhampton and Emerald 38C.

Mr Thompson said while it was a hot day, Gladstone did not break any heatwave records on Monday.

"In Gladstone, it was a particularly hot day, and a rare heat too, getting up to 39C in the city and 40C at the radar site," Mr Thompson said.

"It's not crazy to see hot temperatures especially through February, but this one is pretty close to the record temperature which makes it significant."

Gladstone's record for hottest day remains at 40.1C on February 3, 1990.

Mr Thompson said conditions were expected to ease from tomorrow.

"Conditions will start to cool off from tomorrow, as we start to see the wind turn in shore and bring cool air from the sea."

Gladstone is expected to bring a maximum of 31C, Rockhampton 34C and Emerald 37C on Wednesday.

A potential thunderstorm is predicted for Emerald on Wednesday morning.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, look out for the vulnerable and keep hydrated during these conditions.