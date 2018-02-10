CQ HEATWAVE: Town to suffer 45 degrees for 3 days straight

ONE Central Queensland town will sweat through three days straight of 45°C temperatures as a heatwave grips the state this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardener said the region would move into "severe heatwave conditions" from tomorrow into "extreme" from Monday.

⚠ SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: #Heatwave in #Queensland this weekend and next week. Video current at 1 pm AEST Friday 9 Feb. 2018. Check https://t.co/kJVBgGdVch for latest info. and warnings; follow advice from health and emergency services. @QldFES @qldhealthnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/exfgAOPKui — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 9, 2018

The temperature in Rockhampton had already hit 28.5°C as of 11am and is forecast to hit 31°C come midday in before a peak of 35°C at 3pm.

Overnight temperatures will remain around 26°C.

But if you think today is bad, things are just starting to heat up across Central Queensland.

Rockhampton's hottest day is forecast on Monday, but at 41 degrees it's still 4°C cooler than in Longreach, which will swelter through 45°C Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday, February 12 is forecast to be the hottest day across Central Queensland with Longreach experiencing a maximum of 45 degrees. Bureau of Meteorology

While most areas are expected to drop back to bearable temperatures come Friday, Longreach will pick back up from a 42°C day on Thursday, to 43°C Friday.

If you're after a place to cool down, Yeppoon should be your go-to.

The coastal town is forecast to be significantly cooler the entire week, with a peak of 33 degrees on Wednesday.

BoM released a heatwave assessment earlier in the week stating severe to extreme conditions for the region, which are challenging for vulnerable people such as the sick and elderly.

"Extreme is very rare and it is dangerous for the everyday normal healthy person, those who work outdoors and for infrastructure, power and transport," she said.

Rockhampton:

Saturday: 35°C

Sunday: 39°C

Monday: 41°C

Tuesday: 38°C

Wednesday: 39°C

Thursday: 37°C

Friday: 33°C

Yeppoon:

Saturday: 29°C

Sunday: 33°C

Monday: 34°C

Tuesday: 32°C

Wednesday: 33°C

Thursday: 32°C

Friday: 29°C

Longreach:

Saturday: 39°C

Sunday: 42°C

Monday: 45°C

Tuesday: 45°C

Wednesday: 45°C

Thursday: 42°C

Friday: 43°C

Blackall:

Saturday: 39°C

Sunday: 42°C

Monday: 44°C

Tuesday: 44°C

Wednesday: 43°C

Thursday: 42°C

Friday: 40°C

Emerald:

Saturday: 36°C

Sunday: 41°C

Monday: 42°C

Tuesday: 42°C

Wednesday: 40°C

Thursday: 39°C

Friday: 36°C

Clermont:

Saturday: 35°C

Sunday: 39°C

Monday: 41°C

Tuesday: 41°C

Wednesday: 40°C

Thursday: 38°C

Friday: 37°C

Moranbah:

Saturday: 36°C

Sunday: 39°C

Monday: 42°C

Tuesday: 42°C

Wednesday: 41°C

Thursday: 40°C

Friday: 37°C

Springsure: