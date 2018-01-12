CQ hero races into surf to rescue woman

Former St Brendan's student Harry Grant came to the rescue on a New South Wales beach on Christmas Eve.

ST BRENDAN'S First XIII rugby league coach Terry Hansen is not surprised that former student Harry Grant wants to keep his Christmas Eve heroics on the down low.

"He wants to keep it quiet because that's what Harry does,” Mr Hansen said.

"He doesn't particularly like the limelight. He's just a modest, hard-working young man.”

It was revealed this week that Melbourne Storm rookie Harry turned lifesaver at a New South Wales beach on December 24.

He and his father were at Oxley Beach in Port Macquarie when they spotted two women struggling in the surf.

Nineteen-year-old Harry - who was last year's RLPA under-20 player of the season - was quick to react, racing into the water to help the pair.

According to Port News, Harry swam the first woman back to shore while the second lady made her way back out of the water safely.

"As soon as it was obvious that no-one else was going to help, Harry jumped into the water and swam out to help,” Harry's father told Port News.

"Thankfully it was all over within a matter of minutes but it could have had some really bad consequences if no-one had stepped in to help,” Mr Grant said.

Mr Hansen said the rescued woman could count her blessings that it was Harry who happened by.

"He's a very strong swimmer and a gun surfer as well.

"That woman was blessed. She is just so lucky it happened to be Harry that was on the beach that day.”