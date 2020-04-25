CQ hockey player recognised as a ‘rising star’

GOOD EXPERIENCE: Rockhampton’s Jessica Moffat, pictured playing for Queensland at last year’s under-18 nationals, recently returned from a training camp at the AIS in Canberra. Picture: Contributed

Jessica Moffat has taken a lot more than just practical knowledge from her attendance at the Australian Futures Squad training camp at the AIS.

The 17-year-old is excited to be on the national selectors’ radar, identified as one of the game’s rising stars.

“It does give me some confidence,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to know they are looking at me and have recognised me.”

Moffat spent a week at the camp in Canberra, working with Australian under-21 women’s coach Tim White as well as leading coaches from different states.

“We had training sessions every day, recovery sessions and book sessions where we learnt about the different styles and plays that the Australian teams use.

“It was a great experience. Probably the best thing was the information they shared and what they put in our heads about what we need to do to continue at a high level.”

Moffat said she was “shocked but so happy” when she got word she was off to Canberra.

She rates her inclusion in the squad as the greatest achievement yet in her already impressive hockey career.

The teen’s ability is not limited to the outdoor form of the game; she has established herself as a leading talent in indoor hockey as well.

For the past two years, she has been selected in the Australian under-18 indoor development squad, another impressive addition to her resume.

Moffat said she preferred outdoor because there was more space and a lot more running.

She has been a fixture in Queensland teams since first donning the maroon in under-12.

She is disappointed that all hockey has been put on hold due to COVID-19 but is working hard to maintain her fitness during the competitive hiatus.

Moffat would love nothing more than to win an A-grade premiership with her club, Frenchville Rovers, should Rockhampton fixtures resume this season.

She is a big admirer of Hockeyroos co-captain and defender Jodie Kenny who, she said, “was very composed with the ball and always made the right decisions”.

Moffat is driven to one day emulate her idol and wear the green and gold.

“I started playing hockey when I was four years old and I’ve always dreamt of playing for the Hockeyroos.

“I still do now so hopefully one day I can. I know there’s a lot more steps I’ve got to take to even get close to that. It’s just one step at a time and that’s what I’m focused on.”