CQ hockey star’s triumphant return from injury

HQ Championship women's Player of the Tournament Jessica Moffat with Hockey Queensland CEO Alison Lyons. Photo: Annette's Action Shots

Rockhampton’s Jessica Moffat has made a triumphant return from injury, named the women’s Player of the Tournament at the HQ Championship.

The gun midfielder was part of a combined Gladstone/Rockhampton outfit (which played as Gladstone), which finished eighth overall at the three-day tournament in Toowoomba.

The Rockhampton men finished fourth.

Brisbane won both the men’s and women’s titles.

The five Moffat siblings were in action.

Jessica was joined in the Gladstone line-up by her three sisters – Courtney, Ebonee and Amy – and their brother Nathan played with the Rockhampton men.

WATCH: Gladstone women playing Townsville

Jessica’s accolade was a significant one, given she had been sidelined since breaking her foot in December when representing Rockhampton at the state indoor hockey titles.

Jessica Moffat playing with club team Frenchville.

Gladstone coach Lisa Morgan said it was a remarkable comeback from the 18-year-old, who led from the front.

“For her to play so well through that tournament is a testament to her character more than anything,” she said.

WATCH: Rockhampton men playing Townsville

“She turned up and the effort she put in was incredible.

“She is a fantastic organiser of a team and she is really good in the middle controlling the play.

“For her to be named Player of the Tournament from a team that finished eighth shows just how well she performed and how she could still shine in those tough games.”

The injury meant Jessica was unable to attend the state under-21 trials on April 23 and 24 but Morgan said she had since been added as a shadow for the Queensland team that will contest the nationals later this year.

“That’s fantastic and it shows that she is held in high regard,” Morgan said.

