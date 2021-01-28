Menu
House fire
News

CQ home ‘well alight’ as multiple fire crews called to help

Vanessa Jarrett
28th Jan 2021 4:36 PM
UPDATE 5PM: Multiple fire crews are continuing to fight a house fire in Emerald.

Crews have managed to contain the blaze to one property, but are carrying out searches at neighbouring properties.

INITIAL 4.30PM: A home in Emerald is engulfed in flames and multiple fire crews have been deployed to assist.

Reports from the scene indicate the two-storey structure at Park Ave, Emerald, is well alight.

All persons are out of the house and paramedics are assessing multiple persons for smoke inhalation.

It is understood one person may have suffered superficial burns to their leg in the incident.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

