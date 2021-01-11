CQ homes burning at two per week in summer
Monday night’s blaze at Depot Hill, which reduced a home to ashes in an hour, is part of an alarming trend.
Central Queensland has experienced an average two structural fires per week during the last month.
This doesn’t include the number of grass fires, especially around Farnborough, which have kept fire-fighters busy during the New Year:
