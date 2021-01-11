CQ homes burning at two per week in summer

The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.

Monday night’s blaze at Depot Hill, which reduced a home to ashes in an hour, is part of an alarming trend.

Central Queensland has experienced an average two structural fires per week during the last month.

This doesn’t include the number of grass fires, especially around Farnborough, which have kept fire-fighters busy during the New Year:

January 4, 2021: READ MORE: Woorabinda shed fire

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Beak Street, Koongal on January 7, 2021.

January 7, 2021: READ MORE: Beak St, Koongal shed fire

January 11, 2021: READ MORE: Face St, Nth Rockhampton house fire

January 13, 2021: READ MORE: Lowmead, German tourist dies in camper can fire

January 20, 2021: READ MORE: Rethammel Rd, Sapphire shed fire

Fire destroyed an Emerald home on Thursday afternoon.

January 28-9, 2021: READ MORE: Park Avenue, Emerald

Kent St Depot Hill house fire February 2021

February 01, 2021: READ MORE: Kent St, Depot Hill house fire