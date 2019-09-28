Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUXURY IN THE RANGE: 5 Agnes Street, The Range will go up for auction this Saturday.
LUXURY IN THE RANGE: 5 Agnes Street, The Range will go up for auction this Saturday.
News

CQ homes go under the hammer

Steph Allen
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU’RE in the market for an extravagant family home, this weekend could be your chance to snap up a prime piece of real estate in Central Queensland.

Two auctions will be held this Saturday, one at 5 Agnes Street, The Range, and the other at 18 Esplanade, Zilzie.

  • 5 Agnes Street, The Range:

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom two-storey house has an office on the lower level with access to a private deck, a modern kitchen with stone bench tops and white tiled splashback, a chef’s size stainless steel gas cooktop and dishwasher, three living areas, a theatre room with surround sounds and flat screen TV, high ceilings, and polished timber floors and tiles throughout.

Inspections will be held September 28 from 9.30-10am, with the auction beginning at 10am.

BEACH FRONT VIEWS: 18 Esplanade, Zilzie will go up for auction this Saturday.
BEACH FRONT VIEWS: 18 Esplanade, Zilzie will go up for auction this Saturday.

  • 18 Esplanade, Zilzie:

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits right across the road from Zilzie Beach, overlooking Mother Macgregor Island.

The low-set beachfront property offers spacious open plan living, a pool house with a billiard table, a second kitchen, a fully powered shed, a large deck, an ensuite with a spa, granite bench tops in the kitchen, a nine-metre in-ground pool and an undercover entertainment area.

The home is perfect for those balmy CQ summer days, with airconditioning and ceiling fans throughout.

Inspections will be held from 9.30-10am, with the auction beginning at 10am.

auction home house property real estate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    premium_icon RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    News No more money for the levee means a change of plans is on the cards.

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    News Check out the schedule the annual event held this weekend

    ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

    premium_icon ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based...

    News The Queensland Government is launching a new public service, but where will it be...

    Zeek brings his power to CQ

    premium_icon Zeek brings his power to CQ

    News Check out our exclusive chat with member of The Voice Australia alumni.