CQ homes go under the hammer

LUXURY IN THE RANGE: 5 Agnes Street, The Range will go up for auction this Saturday.

IF YOU’RE in the market for an extravagant family home, this weekend could be your chance to snap up a prime piece of real estate in Central Queensland.

Two auctions will be held this Saturday, one at 5 Agnes Street, The Range, and the other at 18 Esplanade, Zilzie.

5 Agnes Street, The Range:

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom two-storey house has an office on the lower level with access to a private deck, a modern kitchen with stone bench tops and white tiled splashback, a chef’s size stainless steel gas cooktop and dishwasher, three living areas, a theatre room with surround sounds and flat screen TV, high ceilings, and polished timber floors and tiles throughout.

Inspections will be held September 28 from 9.30-10am, with the auction beginning at 10am.

BEACH FRONT VIEWS: 18 Esplanade, Zilzie will go up for auction this Saturday.

18 Esplanade, Zilzie:

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits right across the road from Zilzie Beach, overlooking Mother Macgregor Island.

The low-set beachfront property offers spacious open plan living, a pool house with a billiard table, a second kitchen, a fully powered shed, a large deck, an ensuite with a spa, granite bench tops in the kitchen, a nine-metre in-ground pool and an undercover entertainment area.

The home is perfect for those balmy CQ summer days, with airconditioning and ceiling fans throughout.

Inspections will be held from 9.30-10am, with the auction beginning at 10am.