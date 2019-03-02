CQ horse will be one to watch at next Thursday race

One of Central Queensland's most promising young horses Marway is set to resume racing at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton next Thursday.

A winner of his past three starts before spelling, Marway has been entered by his trainer John O'Sing for the $31,000 QTIS 3YO Handicap (1100m).

A son of locally based and very much under-rated stallion Hemingway and raced by his breeders the Sturgiss family and Wagner family, Marway graduates from the Capricornia Yearling Sale in Rockhampton where he was overlooked by would-be buyers.

One man's misfortune is another's good fortune as his breeders retained Marway and now they have a little gem among their midst.

Marway is being primarily set for the $87,000Capricornia Yearling Sale 3 & 4YO QTIS Championship (1300m) on a grand day of racing at Callaghan Park on Saturday, April 13.

Another overlooked graduate from the CYS in Lota Creek Gold, a grey son of Instinction is now likely to bypass the Championship in favour of southern goals.

Lota Creek Gold burst onto the metropolitan scene with a brilliant Brisbane win before spelling early last summer.

Raced by Rockhampton's Rowe-Ireland Partnership with associates including Richard Featherstone, his wily Gold Coast trainer Harold Norman plans to run Lota Creek Gold there first-up on March 16.

"Harold plans to run him in a Class 6 Plate (1400m) down at the Gold Coast on the big day there on March 16. He will have a jump out/trial there next week to get ready", Ireland said.

Callaghan Park trainers Tom Button; John Wigginton; Lyle Wright; Jared Wehlow; Tim Cook and John Pointon have starters at the Townsville Turf Club's transferred meeting at Bowen today.

Button's Kick Ons and Wigginton's Red Satin will contest the $28,500 QTIS Jewel 2YO Handicap (1200m) in which Cluden trainer Bill Kenning's Mahisara filly Lady Yendor looks ideally placed.

Lyle Wright has accepted with his talented pair Allround Glory (Ashley Butler) and Cyclone Topgirl (Chelsea Jokic) to clash in the Open Handicap (1000m).

Wehlow's widely travelled Top Echelon 3YO Despirito runs for Butler in the $26,500 3YO Handicap (1280m) in which Cook starts Beyoncneigh (Jokic).

Pointon's pair of Raunchy Woman (Wanderson D'Avila) and Serious Crime (Amanda Thomson) will also chase the QTIS bonus dollars in that race.

Stewards cut a swathe through the provincial riding ranks at the Callaghan Park TAB meeting last Thursday suspending three riders.

Les Tilley was suspended from March 7 to March 15; Chris McIver (March 7 to 15) and Adin Thompson is out from March 9 until 23/3.

Local jockey Dale Evans, fresh from a Callaghan Park double on Thursday has the one ride at Chinchilla races today.

Evans will team with Roma trainer Scott Rodgers to Vantaggio in an open class race.

A number of Rockhampton jockeys will be in action this afternoon at the Gladstone Turf Club's race meeting at Ferguson Park racecourse.

Rockhampton trainer Jim O'Shea is resting his star gallopers Barachiel and Spring Creek who both raced admirably at Eagle Farm last Saturday.

Rightly so, O'Shea was full of praise for the talented and consistent pair who will be set for races at the Rockhampton Winter Racing Carnival.

The Central Queensland and wider racing community were saddened yesterday to learn of the loss on Thursday night of one of racing's loveliest ladies in Meryl Welburn.

Meryl had been courageously and uncomplainingly fighting a debilitating illness for many years and her tragic loss is sad blow for her loving family of husband Wally and daughters Kylie and Renae.

On behalf of this newspaper and the community in general, may I offer the family the sincerest of condolences.