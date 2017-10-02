CQ hospital leading the way for new vision

Winners and staff of CQHHQ with Board Chair Paul Bell and Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

CENTRAL Queensland Hospital and Health Service is leading the charge in delivering quality health care for the community.

As highlighted in the 2016/17 annual report, CQHHS tabled it's achievements in parliament on Friday showcasing it's improvements.

Board Chair Paul Bell said the facility was a leader in delivering safer care, more services, on time and in more

"Our reputation continues to grow, and our team can be trusted by our patients, consumers and the wider community,” Mr Bell said.

CQHHS delivered improved results with a $6.3m surplus which Mr Bell said will allow the service to deliver more outstanding results.

The results reflected the facilities newly introduced Destination 2030 vision by delivering 'great care for Central Queenslanders.”

Mr Bell thanked the fellow board members for their strategic vision and Chief Executive Steve Williamson for his hard work to deliver the vision.

"But most of all the big team of dedicated and highly professional staff across the service for caring so diligently for their communities,” Mr Bell said.

Mr Williamson said the great achievements of the past year were something for the health service's staff to celebrate.

"Our staff work extremely hard every day to achieve these great results and while we recognised some of our star performers at this year's staff awards, the release of this year's annual report is another occasion for us to say a big thank-you to every one of our 3,500 staff for their fantastic dedication and passion for patient care,” he said.

NUMBERS TO BE PROUD OF FOR CQHHS

From 2016/17 financial year