CQ hospital security now equipped with body cameras

Security Coordinator Aaron Bryant (centre) with Fire Safety and Security Officers Dean Williams (left) and Laurie Brown pictured with body-worn cameras. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Hospital staff and patients can now be kept safe with security officers equipped with an extra tool.

Body-worn camera are now being used at the hospital which incorporates audio and video recording, and is the same technology used by Queensland Police Service.

This follows over 1200 code blacks which were reported at Rockhampton Hospital last year.

Security coordinator Aaron Bryant said their aims was to keep staff and patients from being exposed to occupational violence.

"Other hospitals around the state have tried the cameras and they have shown to be not just a valuable tool for capturing evidence, but also as a visual deterrent for people becoming aggressive,” he said.

The cameras will only activated when staff are confronted by aggressive behaviour.

Security officers work hard to manage potentially dangerous scenarios after being trained in verbal de-escalation techniques.