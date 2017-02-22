33°
CQ Hospitals: 15 most ridiculous reasons people visited ED

Trinette Stevens
| 22nd Feb 2017 12:22 PM
Emergency Department staff treating patients involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom.
Emergency Department staff treating patients involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom. Rockhampton Hospital

WITH 50,000 more presentations to Queensland emergency departments last year than the previous - what's clogging our system?

People with splinters, sunburn, acne and sprains.

Data from Queensland Health suggests our systems are being clogged with people presenting for minor ailments, and the Central Queensland Hospital and Health service is no exception.

Doctors and nurses in our emergency departments are highly trained to save lives, not deal with issues that can be solved by a visit to a GP.

Here's the 15 most unbelievable presentations to the CQHHS emergency department, which could have been seen by a GP, between 2015/16:

1. Acne: 4 presentations

2. Sunburn: 23 presentations

3. Varicose veins: 25 presentations

4. Constipation: 365 presentations

5. Sprains and strains: 6621 presentations

6. Request for medical certificate: 371 presentations

7. Cough: 207 presentations

8. Gout: 153 presentations

9. Splinters: 311 presentations

10. Viral warts: 11 presentations

11. Request for prescription: 303 presentations

12. Surgical dressing change: 989 presentations

13. Cough: 207 presentations

14: Fatigue and malaise: 50 presentations

15: Foreign body in nostril or ear: 276 presentations

Health Minister Cameron Dick said this has got to stop.

"Queenslanders need to understand that if you arrive at an emergency department when you should be at the GP, you will wait. I make no apologies for that," he said.

"If it's not urgent, you should call or visit your GP, call 13 HEALTH or call the After Hours Home Doctor Service."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland hospital and health service emergency department queensland health

Health Minster says he'll make 'no apologies' for your waiting time at ED if you should be seeing a GP

