CQ hosts array of quality stage productions

Tonight, Pilbeam Theatre's hallowed halls host Queensland Theatre Company's (QTC) production The Longest Minute. Last Saturday night it was the Queensland Ballet's turn to perform the iconic Swan Lake at the Pilbeam Theatre to a sold-out audience. In July it will be Sydney Dance Co who ignite our inspiration with their contemporary dance performance AB (intra).

Queensland Theatre Company's visit to central Queensland(CQ) is especially exciting with the news just in that the group are now the fastest growing theatre company in Australia, with a 50-year record of more than 188,450 seeing a QTC show in 2017.

The Longest Minute, playing tonight at 7.30pm, is one of those shows. A story of the North Queensland Cowboys 2015 NRL grand final win, it's a parochial tale sure to raise the emotions of the CQ audience.

The Longest Minute tells the story of a girl - Jessica Wright - who wants to make her dad, the Foley Shield legend Frank "Black Flash" Wright, proud and succeed in the male-dominated sport of Rugby League. Contributed

Executive Director Amanda Jolly says it is great for Queensland Theatre Company to achieve that recognition and to be able to bring the hugely popular production to Rockhampton.

"The Longest Minute is a great example of how we are developing and sharing quintessential Queensland stories. There has already been interest in this show from interstate companies."

"We are really keen to show that we can lead the rest of Australia from Queensland and our ambitious programming is attracting more and more audiences, both in Queensland and interstate.

The QTC were last at the Pilbeam Theatre in April 2017 with their production, Constellations. Amanda Jolly says they were also in Rockhampton in October 2017 with their high school education program.

"The Scene Project saw five high schools from Rockhampton and surrounds joining together to share their work with each other at the Walter Reid Centre. Our QTC actors also performed for the students."

Getting any theatre production up and running is a massive logistical exercise as any Pilbeam Theatre staff or crew could attest to. Couple that with one that is touring the state and you have a military planning operation on your hands.

Ms Jolly says It takes months of planning to organise a regional tour.

"The set, props and costumes have to be transported from Brisbane (along with the actors) and we need to spend three days setting up the in the Pilbeam Theatre to make sure that all the technical elements are operating smoothly, ready for a high-quality show."

Why does Queensland Theatre Company come all the way to Rockhampton when they're selling out shows in their home town? For QTC's Executive Director Amanda Jolly the answer is simple.

"Queensland Theatre is just that - a theatre company for the whole state (not the Brisbane Theatre Company). We tour productions and also offer many educational programs in regional Queensland.

"We believe the benefits of theatre should be shared with everyone, regardless of their geographic location. Of course, it is expensive to reach regional Queensland, so we are very grateful for the support we receive form our donors, sponsors and the Queensland Government.

And it seems the Pilbeam Theatre and its staff holds a special place in Queensland Theatre Company's heart.

We have had a long association with the Pilbeam Theatre and the Rockhampton community, dating back to the early days of the company in the 1970s. We know there are many theatre lovers in the area and we enjoy working with the great crew at the Pilbeam.

Queensland Theatre Company we love having you and we can't wait to welcome you back in 2019.