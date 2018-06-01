Menu
ANTIQUES GALORE: One of the main attractions at this year's Heritage Festival is antique dealer, Ian Thomson. Elsha McCombe all dressed up at the 2017 Heritage Festival.
Tamara MacKenzie ROK040617tkheri
CQ hosts epic antique themed festival

Sean Fox
1st Jun 2018 10:17 AM

CQ collectors - here's your chance to put your money where your mouth is.

Rockhampton will play host to an antique-themed festival over the weekend.

Across tomorrow and Sunday, the Heritage Festival will offer a huge range of stalls from dealers and collectors.

This year's event will be held at the Australian Shearing Shed and the Heritage Village.

Antique dealer and valuer, Ian Thomson will provide valuations of antiques and curios brought in by members of the public at a cost of $5 per item.

Mr Thomson has been a frequent guest star on GEM TV's Clash of the Collectables.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's communities committee, Cr Rose Swadling, said the Heritage Festival's antiques theme was a great drawcard to the event.

"I think many of us have an interest in antiques and collectables and perhaps even have an item that we would like to know more about,” she said.

"This is a great event to come and browse. And of course it is held in the very appropriate setting of the Heritage Village,” she said.

The 2018 Heritage Village will be held from 9am both days. Entry is $8 for per day. More information is available at www.heritagevillage.com.au or phone 4936 8681.

2018 HERITAGE FESTIVAL

IN THE AUSTRALIAN SHEARING SHED

Saturday 2 June 9am to 9pm

Sunday 3 June 9am to 3pm

Antiques and Collectables Fair

Stalls galore, buy and sell, information sessions.

What's It Worth?

Have your antiques and collectables valued by a qualified valuer. $5 per item, limits apply.

Food available and bar will be open.

Entry barrel (in front of the stage) for the lucky door prize.

IN THE HERITAGE VILLAGE

9am to 3pm each day

Fun, food and entertainment. Entertainment by Damien Broome.

Saturday 2 June

Huge variety of demonstrations to enjoy

Lead lighting, brass moulding, silversmithing, chalk painting.

See how people lived and worked in days gone by with demonstrations of blacksmithing, shearing and more. Ride on a vintage car or stage coach, and feed the animals

Sunday 3 June

Don't miss the Destashing, Trash & Treasure Market

Stalls galore! Dealers, collectors, retro, kitchenalia, jewellery, books, furniture, objets d'art. Who knows what treasures you'll find! Come along and rummage!

Village open with heritage displays, information, demonstrations, entertainment, and rides.

