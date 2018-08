A Yeppoon home in Maple St was gutted by fire in the early hours of the morning.

A Yeppoon home in Maple St was gutted by fire in the early hours of the morning. Shayla Bulloch

A YEPPOON home has been gutted by a fire which police are treating as suspicious.

The fire broke out about 4.20am in the Maple St home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the fire was being investigated as suspicious, with forensics crews on scene this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

However, two police officers were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.