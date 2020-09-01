CQ housing proves hot property for first time buyers

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme allowed first time buyers to enter the market up to four years earlier than expected

WHETHER single or coupled up, first time buyers keen to enter the Central Queensland property market appear to be in luck – with a little help from the Federal Government.

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme has been so popular in fact that a number of applicants have purchased their first home up to four years earlier than expected, a new report reveals.

The report by National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation further revealed the scheme had filled its limit of 10,000 grants last financial year.

Under the program, eligible buyers are able secure their dream home with as little a deposit as five per cent; government fronting the additional 15 per cent.

Mackay (45), Toowoomba (70) and Ipswich (56) rounded out some of the top-ranking postcodes nationwide to take advantage of the initiative.

Over 1800 applicants applied for Queensland’s First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

However, both Rockhampton and Townsville also managed to crack the state’s top 10 locations - which received in total more than 1800 applications.

More than 1500 of those guarantees eventually reached settlement, the report states.

The scheme also proved widely popular among individuals without a significant other, with more than half of the national total of applicants single.

New figures also showed those same applicants - mostly aged between 25-34 - with a salary range of $60,000 to $80,000 opted for a median house price of $370,000.

Couples were mainly in the same age bracket with an annual income between $90,000 and $125,000 and the median property purchase price was $425,000.

Seventy per cent of all successful applicants further opted to purchase a detached house.

An additional 25 per cent purchased an apartment, while five per cent settled on a townhouse.

The scheme has granted first time buyers across Rockhampton the chance to own their own home.

New homeowners were also reportedly prepared to move some distance away from their existing residence in order to secure their purchase.

Despite the current global pandemic, the scheme’s popularity undoubtedly proved both a positive and necessary contributor to the state’s struggling economy.

NHFIC CEO Nathan Dal Bon said the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme’s first six months of operation showed the scheme had an obvious broad appeal.

“Demand for the Scheme in the six months to 30 June continued despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Dal Bon said.

“First time buyers across age and income spectrums around the country accessed the Scheme, and we saw strong interest from buyers in outer metropolitan and regional areas.”

Applications for The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for the 2020-21 financial year are still open.

To learn more about the scheme and whether you’re eligible, click here.