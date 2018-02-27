CQ identified as hotspot for 'silent killer'

KIDNEY Health Australia (HAS) identified the CQ region as a "hot spot" for adults showing biomedical signs of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) stages 1-5.

Well above the national average of 10%, Central Queensland sits at 13%, with the estimated number of adults with biomedical signs of CKD being 24,100.

CKD kills more Australians each year than breast cancer, prostate cancer and road accidents combined and HAS CEO Dr Lisa Murphy said most people with CKD were "tragically unaware until it is too late."

With 53 Australians dying every day with kidney related disease, Kidney Health Australia reported one in three Australians is at increased risk of developing kidney related disease

"The more Australians that know their risk and check their kidneys, the higher chance we have of sparing millions of Australians from prolonged suffering, expensive dialysis and unacceptably high fatalities," Dr Murphy said.

"One Australian dies every 27 minutes and 1.7 million are affected by chronic kidney disease."

"It is highly undiagnosed and less than ten percent of people who are affected know they have the disease," Dr Murphy said.

CQ Health's two nephrologists (kidney specialists) Dr Zaw Thet (left) and Dr Thin Han (right) in the Renal Unit at Rockhampton Hospital

However, coinciding with the launch of Kidney Health Week (March 5 - 11), Kidney Health Australia is urging the public to check if they could be one of the "one in three" people who is at increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

Kidney-related illness is estimated to cost the Australian economy $4.1 billion a year and is projected to rise to $12 billion by 2020.

Australians at risk of developing chronic kidney disease include those who have:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Established heart problems

Have had a previous stroke

Family history of kidney failure,

Are obese with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher

Smoke

Have a history of acute kidney injury

Are 60+ years

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander origin