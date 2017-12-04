CQ in for a 100mm downpour

Heavy rain is expected to travel down the coast today.

UPDATE:

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for catchments between Sarina and Brisbane.

Following the rainfall over the past week, and in particular the 20-80mm in coast catchments south of Sarina, flooding is expected to accompany severe thunderstorms across the Flood Watch area.

The Flood Watch area will be refined as the location with the heaviest rainfall becomes more certain throughout the day.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River

DON'T store away those umbrellas just yet, the Central Queensland region is in for another deluge today of 50mm to 100mm of rain.

Despite the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that rainfall will be on and off for the day, forecaster David Bernard says that a band of rain and some thunderstorms will come over Rockhampton today, clearing towards the south and moving down towards Gladstone.

"I think we'll see further shower and storm activity building up throughout the day,” Mr Bernard said.

”The atmosphere is extremely moist so we're likely to see some reasonable rainfall with some thunderstorms as they develop throughout the day.”

It is undetermined as to just how much storm activity Rockhampton will see today, but judging radar images, the region can expect "quite a few storms around in the afternoon” with "potentially heavy rainfall”.

On the coast, Yeppoon received rainfall this morning and is predicted to have a share of the stormy weather.

Since 9am yesterday, Rockhampton received 27mm and just north of Rockhampton, South Yamba had 60mm.

Locals reported heavy rainfall yesterday, with Berserker resident Shannon Robertson receiving as much as 145mm.

”I gather there was some much heavier falls in the city of Rockhampton itself but the Bureau didn't have rain gauges in those areas so don't know exactly how much but I gather it was pretty heavy,” Mr Bernard said.