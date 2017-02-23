CQ in for drier and hotter year this time round

Two-year-old Grace Miller lives on a cattle property at Windorah, which had been drought declared for six months in 2014 .CQ is expexted to experience dry conditions again this year.

CENTRAL Queenslanders may need to dance a little longer if they want to see the skies open up any time soon.

Rockhampton weatherman Paul Wilson says for the most part, Central Queensland is "not looking positive" when it comes to rainfall and cool temperatures.

Mr Wilson, who works for the Bureau of Meteorology, says rainfall in this region has been below average so far this year with some of the temperatures having been a few degrees above average.

"Certainly at the moment things for Central Queensland have been drier than average for most parts, which is unfortunate," Mr Wilson said.

"Having said that, we have had possible showers on the forecast for different areas of the Capricornia district and most of the time you don't see much rain. But some of the rainfall we have seen is fairly isolated, however in patches they can be reasonably heavy, 10 to 15mm but not overly substantial.

"It's not looking all that positive, I certainly don't see a deluge or anything like that over the next week, I pretty much see this pattern persisting."

Mr Wilson said while there were isolated patches of good rain here and there, the rainfall quantities weren't what you would call significant.

"Even though you might see a bit of rainfall on your neighbours' paddock, it doesn't mean you will get rain on your paddock," he said.

"The rainfall outlook for February right through to April, not so much around the coast, we are kind of looking at a 50% chance of it being drier than average and the further inland you go (the Coalfields and Central Highlands), you are looking at a 65% chance of it being drier than average, and if you go further inland mainly south-west, those percentages climb higher again.

"Temperature-wise, we're looking at about a 70% chance of warmer than average conditions for much of central and inland Queensland this year."

Mr Wilson said, according to the general weather model, it did appear CQ was likely to receive less rainfall than what you would normally expect with higher temperatures.

"Last year, near the end of September, we were on a La Nina watch, which often results in wetter than normal conditions, but around October that was changed to a fairly neutral outlook," he said.

"At the moment it's indicating that the La Nina type of conditions are unlikely in 2017.

"That also tends to suggest lower than average rainfall along the eastern seaboard."